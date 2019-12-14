Roger Patrick Hall, 55 of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church. Roger was born on April 7, 1964 in Crane, Texas to Patricia Modisett Hall and Wilburn Hall. Roger spent his early childhood in Georgia, Washington State and Germany as part of a military family. His later childhood was spent in Crane, TX. Roger was a 1982 graduate of Crane High School and shortly after graduating joined the US Army. He served 6 years being stationed in Germany and Honduras. Roger also served in the US Army reserve for 2 years and served as part of Operation Desert Storm. He was music director at Temple Baptist Church. Roger is survived by son, Ryan Hall of Midland; daughter, Lindsay Hall of Hereford, TX; mother, Pat Hall of Midland; sister, Desiree Moore of Midland; brothers, Gary Hall and wife Deanna, Wesley Hall, Richard Hall, all of Midland and Billy Hall and wife Marilyn of Odessa, TX; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Roger is preceded in death by his father, Bill Hall and his grandparents, Dick and Margaret Modisett and W.T and Lila Mae Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 14, 2019