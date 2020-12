Roger Spotts, 42, of Lubbock passed away December 1, 2020. Services for Roger will be held on Tuesday, December 15 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Midland. All Covid-19 protocols will be followed. Survivors include daughters, Audrey Spotts and Megan Spotts. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com