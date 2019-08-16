Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rolando Hinojos. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Rolando Hinojos, 44 of Midland, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He passed away at Midland Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. Rolando was born July 4, 1975 to Bertha Rubio and the late Sergio Hinojos in Sante Fe del Pino, Coahuila. He was raised and educated in Cuatro Ciénegas, Coahuila. Rolando was a loving and caring husband, father, son and brother-in-law. He enjoyed music but mostly loved being with his family and friends. He was employed with Stingray Cementing and Acidizing. Rolando was preceded in death by his father Sergio Hinojos. He is survived by his wife, Azalia M. Hinojos; two sons, Edgar Hinojos and Rolando Hinojos Jr.; daughter, Alondra Hinojos; his mother, Bertha Hinojos all of Midland; two brothers, Sergio Hinojos also of Midland and Obed Hinojos of Mexico; three sisters, Veronica Dominguez and Dellania (Dee) Espinoza both of Midland and Azalea Hinojos of Mexico; and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Viewing will be Friday, August 16th from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Abundant Living Christian Center, 1610 W. Wall ST. Funeral service is set for Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 a.m. also at Abundant Living Christian Center, 1610 W. Wall ST. A burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

