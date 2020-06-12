Rolando Molinar Salas 35 years of age left us on June 5 of 2020. He was born in Midland, Texas and was raised in Presidio, Tx Rolando was known to be very outgoing, energetic, free-spirited, and all around easy going. When his laugh filled a room, you could not ignore his presence, he was crazy but was also loving. His brother's and sister's will tell you he was annoying, but it was this annoyingness that made his presence unique. He loved hugging and hated to see people in a serious mood. Everyone knew that his favorite things in life were fishing, the Dallas Cowboys, the San Antonio Spurs and the Weather Channel. He is survived by his son Mael Salas, parents Reynaldo and Eva Salas, his sisters Laura Urias and Belinda Castruita, his brothers Reynaldo Salas Jr., Rene Salas, and Roberto Salas, and his 14 nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held Friday June 12th from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm at the Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel on 405 N. Terrell in Midland, TX. Funeral Service will be on Saturday June 13th at 10:00 am at the Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens.. Pallbearers for the service will be Rene Salas, Reynaldo Salas Jr., Ariel Natera, Mael Salas, Obidio Pando, Luis Castruita, Dario Molinar, and Jaime Uriaz. The family would like to express their gratitude towards everyone that helped them through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the close relatives. Funeral Service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 12, 2020.