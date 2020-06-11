Rolando Salas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rolando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rolando Salas, 35 of Presidio, passed away Friday, June 5th, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with an evening talk starting at 7:00pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Terrell ST. A funeral service is set for Saturday, June 13th at 10:00am also at Heavenly Gate Chapel. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his companion, Becky Little; his son Maelo Salas; his parents, Reynaldo Salas Ramirez and Eva Salas Molinar; his grandmother, Virginia Salas; three brothers and two sisters

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved