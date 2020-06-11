Rolando Salas, 35 of Presidio, passed away Friday, June 5th, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with an evening talk starting at 7:00pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Terrell ST. A funeral service is set for Saturday, June 13th at 10:00am also at Heavenly Gate Chapel. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his companion, Becky Little; his son Maelo Salas; his parents, Reynaldo Salas Ramirez and Eva Salas Molinar; his grandmother, Virginia Salas; three brothers and two sisters



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store