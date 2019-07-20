Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Romelia Galindo. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Romelia Galindo, 87, went home to join Our Heavenly Father on July 18, 2019. She passed away at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, TX. She was the widow of Carlos Fino Galindo. They shared 49 years of marriage. She was born in Ojinaga Chihuahua, Mexico on May 18, 1932, and was the daughter of Francisco and Eloisa Galindo. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she served in several ministries such as The Altar Society, Crusillistas, and Guadalupanas. She enjoyed serving in all her ministries and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand to those in need. She raised three of her grandchildren as her own Leticia Galindo, Christopher Galindo, and Jennifer Villanueva. She was known for greeting everyone with a blessing, as well as never letting anyone leave without a goodbye blessing. She will forever be remembered for her delicious home cooked food, infectious smile, sense of humor, and most of all for her big heart. She is survived by her five sons, Carlos Alvaro Galindo married to Guadalupe Galindo, Rigoberto Galindo married to Margarita Galindo, Antonio Galindo married to Mary Ann Galindo, Francisco Galindo, Rogelio Galindo, her two daughters Elsa Gracia Hinojosa married to Eddie L. Hinojosa, and Gloria Estella Galindo, as well as 26 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers Santiago and Oscar Galindo, and her three sisters Margarita Juarez, Josefina Garcia, and Rosa Ayala. Romelia was preceded in death by her husband Carlos Fino Galindo, parents Francisco and Eloisa Galindo, three daughters Leonor Galindo, Carla Galindo, Griselda Galindo, her son Rodolfo Galindo, her grandson Carlos (Charlie) Galindo, two brothers Alfonso Galindo, Juan Galindo, and one sister Librada Valenzuela. The rosary/viewing will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Sunday July 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday July 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery 1620 N. A St. Midland, TX. Pallbearers will be Edward Lee Hinojosa, Rudy Galindo Jr., Roberto Galindo Jr., Christopher Galindo, Carlos Antonio Galindo, Kristin Renee Galindo, Melanie Ann Galindo, and Mark Anthony Galindo. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Romelia Galindo, 87, went home to join Our Heavenly Father on July 18, 2019. She passed away at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, TX. She was the widow of Carlos Fino Galindo. They shared 49 years of marriage. She was born in Ojinaga Chihuahua, Mexico on May 18, 1932, and was the daughter of Francisco and Eloisa Galindo. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she served in several ministries such as The Altar Society, Crusillistas, and Guadalupanas. She enjoyed serving in all her ministries and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand to those in need. She raised three of her grandchildren as her own Leticia Galindo, Christopher Galindo, and Jennifer Villanueva. She was known for greeting everyone with a blessing, as well as never letting anyone leave without a goodbye blessing. She will forever be remembered for her delicious home cooked food, infectious smile, sense of humor, and most of all for her big heart. She is survived by her five sons, Carlos Alvaro Galindo married to Guadalupe Galindo, Rigoberto Galindo married to Margarita Galindo, Antonio Galindo married to Mary Ann Galindo, Francisco Galindo, Rogelio Galindo, her two daughters Elsa Gracia Hinojosa married to Eddie L. Hinojosa, and Gloria Estella Galindo, as well as 26 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers Santiago and Oscar Galindo, and her three sisters Margarita Juarez, Josefina Garcia, and Rosa Ayala. Romelia was preceded in death by her husband Carlos Fino Galindo, parents Francisco and Eloisa Galindo, three daughters Leonor Galindo, Carla Galindo, Griselda Galindo, her son Rodolfo Galindo, her grandson Carlos (Charlie) Galindo, two brothers Alfonso Galindo, Juan Galindo, and one sister Librada Valenzuela. The rosary/viewing will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Sunday July 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday July 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery 1620 N. A St. Midland, TX. Pallbearers will be Edward Lee Hinojosa, Rudy Galindo Jr., Roberto Galindo Jr., Christopher Galindo, Carlos Antonio Galindo, Kristin Renee Galindo, Melanie Ann Galindo, and Mark Anthony Galindo. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close