Or Copy this URL to Share

Benton Ronald Curtis Benton, 79, of Midland, passed away on May 2, 2020. Ronald was born on September 19, 1940, to Margaret and Gilbert Benton in Topeka, Kansas. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from 10 am to 12 pm at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store