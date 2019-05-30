Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Dewayne Awbrey. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Ronald Dewayne Awbrey, 74 of Midland, Texas, passed away on May 28, 2019 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Calvary Assembly of God Church at 908 Johnston St., Midland, Texas. Ron was born on October 28, 1944 in Paducah, Texas to Treva Roberts Awbrey and Charlie Franklin Awbrey. Ron was raised in Midland, Texas. He was proud to be an American and served his country in the United States Navy from 1962-1964, and was a crew member on the USS Hassayampa. He was a great husband, dad, granddad, brother, uncle and friend. Ron married Patricia Ward on December 23, 1966 and they had 6 children, Triva Kepoo, Kerri Gryder, Haley Cotton, Lorrie Awbrey, and Scott and Nathan Awbrey. He was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed drag racing, hunting and was a professional "piddler". Most of all he loved helping his kids and grandkids in all their extra-curricular activities. His many grandchildren will forever remember him letting them do ALL the things Mom and Dad wouldn't. He was also an avid Lee Rebel Football fan. He loved spending time with family and was the comedian everywhere he went. Ron was a godly man who was never afraid to share his faith with anyone he came in contact with. He went to Midland High School, and at the age of 50 he enrolled at Midland College alongside his youngest sons to further his education, becoming a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. Early on, he was self-employed as a carpet installer, worked for many years at BJ Electric and later used his degree as a LCDC at Teen Challenge. He concluded his career at Midland County Road and Bridge where he retired in 2014. Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat Awbrey of Midland; four daughters, Triva Kepoo of Wailuku, Hawaii, Kerri Gryder (John) of Queens Creek, Arizona, Haley Cotton and Lorrie Awbrey of Midland; twin sons, Scott Awbrey (Michelle) and Nathan Awbrey (Kaci) both of Midland; sisters, Gale White and Charlene Smith; a brother, Rick Awbrey; 13 grandchildren, Abraham Kepoo, Aymidale Ledesma, Leonard Zamora, Nathaniel Zamora, Kyle Cotton, Matthew Awbrey, Kade Cotton, Kolton Cotton, Brylee Awbrey, Baileigh Jared, Madison Awbrey, Carson Awbrey, and Emily Awbrey; and 12 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Treva and Charlie Awbrey, and one grandson, Britton DeLeon. Pallbearers will be all of Ron's grandsons, and the Honorary Pallbearers are his granddaughters. The family would like to express their gratitude toward Hospice of Midland, Dr. Mangat of Texas Oncology, Calvary Assembly of God, Lifehouse Fellowship and the many friends who have been supportive through the past few months. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at

