Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Edwin Larson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Ronald Edwin Larson passed away Monday April 22, 2019. He was born April 28, 1935 in Great Falls, Montana. Ron graduated from Great Falls High School, attended Great Falls College and graduated from the University of Montana with a BS in Pharmacy. He later earned two Master's degrees and a PhD from the University of Minnesota. Ron worked as a Pharmacist in Montana, Utah, Minnesota and Texas. He was a Professor of Pharmacy at South Dakota State University and at King Saud bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ron served in the United States Army from 1957-1960 as an Army Medic in Korea. He served the rest of his 40 years of military service in the United States Army Reserve retiring in 1999 as a Colonel. For many years Ron was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and received an Associates Degree from North Texas State in Disaster Management and Emergency Preparedness to aid in his volunteer duties. While in Midland Ron was recognized by Midland Habitat for Humanity for his dedicated service in helping build homes for God's people in need. He became active with West Texas Pharmacy Association and received the Heritage Award for his service to the Association. Ron was an avid Midland Rockhound's Baseball fan and was presented with the Screwball Award as the "Most Passionate Fan." Ron was a Life Member of the Commemorative Air Force and enjoyed taking oral histories of the many veterans that attended the Air Show every year. In 1995, Ron married Patricia Paxton, the love of his life. Together there was nary a dancing surface that they did not dance on. They were members of several dance clubs including High Sky Squares where they served as Presidents. Ron was a terrific dancer and if the band played "Amarillo by Morning", you would always see them dancing to Ron's favorite George Strait song. In 2014, Ron and Pat moved to Houston to be near Pat's family. They became members of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church and the Quest Sunday School Class. He was preceded in death by parents Carl and Rose Larson and son Joseph Edwin Larson. He is survived by his wife Pat; his son Jon Larson, wife Marilyn and children Wesly Jordahl and Lindsey Foard; his daughter Roshawna Sloan, husband Chris and children Joshua Taylor, Casey and Jacqueline; and sister Judy Tesone and children Greg and Andrea. He is also survived by step children John Schwartz and Elizabeth Sample and husband Todd. As per his wishes, Ron was cremated. His ashes will be scattered in the Black Hills of South Dakota. A grave marker will be placed at the Black Hills National Cemetery. A remembrance service of Ron was held April 24, 2019 at their family home in Houston with immediate family members in attendance. The Texas Flag was flown at The Capitol of the State of Texas in honor for his lifetime of service to his country. His was a life well lived and he will be missed by many.

Ronald Edwin Larson passed away Monday April 22, 2019. He was born April 28, 1935 in Great Falls, Montana. Ron graduated from Great Falls High School, attended Great Falls College and graduated from the University of Montana with a BS in Pharmacy. He later earned two Master's degrees and a PhD from the University of Minnesota. Ron worked as a Pharmacist in Montana, Utah, Minnesota and Texas. He was a Professor of Pharmacy at South Dakota State University and at King Saud bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ron served in the United States Army from 1957-1960 as an Army Medic in Korea. He served the rest of his 40 years of military service in the United States Army Reserve retiring in 1999 as a Colonel. For many years Ron was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and received an Associates Degree from North Texas State in Disaster Management and Emergency Preparedness to aid in his volunteer duties. While in Midland Ron was recognized by Midland Habitat for Humanity for his dedicated service in helping build homes for God's people in need. He became active with West Texas Pharmacy Association and received the Heritage Award for his service to the Association. Ron was an avid Midland Rockhound's Baseball fan and was presented with the Screwball Award as the "Most Passionate Fan." Ron was a Life Member of the Commemorative Air Force and enjoyed taking oral histories of the many veterans that attended the Air Show every year. In 1995, Ron married Patricia Paxton, the love of his life. Together there was nary a dancing surface that they did not dance on. They were members of several dance clubs including High Sky Squares where they served as Presidents. Ron was a terrific dancer and if the band played "Amarillo by Morning", you would always see them dancing to Ron's favorite George Strait song. In 2014, Ron and Pat moved to Houston to be near Pat's family. They became members of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church and the Quest Sunday School Class. He was preceded in death by parents Carl and Rose Larson and son Joseph Edwin Larson. He is survived by his wife Pat; his son Jon Larson, wife Marilyn and children Wesly Jordahl and Lindsey Foard; his daughter Roshawna Sloan, husband Chris and children Joshua Taylor, Casey and Jacqueline; and sister Judy Tesone and children Greg and Andrea. He is also survived by step children John Schwartz and Elizabeth Sample and husband Todd. As per his wishes, Ron was cremated. His ashes will be scattered in the Black Hills of South Dakota. A grave marker will be placed at the Black Hills National Cemetery. A remembrance service of Ron was held April 24, 2019 at their family home in Houston with immediate family members in attendance. The Texas Flag was flown at The Capitol of the State of Texas in honor for his lifetime of service to his country. His was a life well lived and he will be missed by many. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close