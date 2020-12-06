Ronald Eugene Aday of Frisco, Texas passed away surrounded by his family on November 23, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born an identical twin, the youngest of five children, on December 28, 1947 to Nona Lee (Casey) and Delmar Aday in Midland, Texas. Ron was a charter member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Frisco. His lifelong passion was art, obtaining a BA in Art History. He was a muralist, archivist, exhibit designer and museum curator. He was a kind and loving husband, marrying his high school sweetheart, a loyal brother, devoted father and grandfather and friend to many. Ron is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary Alice Aday of Frisco, Texas; two children, Jennifer Dennis Atwood and her fiancé, Eric Austin of Frisco, Texas and Mathew Dennis of Austin, Texas; two granddaughters, Alexis and Jordan Atwood of Frisco, Texas; his sister, Patricia Moreno of Cambria, California; his brother, James Aday and his wife, Linda of Pleasant Hill, Oregon; sister-in-law, Diana Aday of Eugene Oregon. He is also survived by nephew, Sean Aday and wife, Kiersten of Washington DC; niece, Anna Caramanna of Portland Oregon, and nephew Tracy Roberts of Washington state. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Nona and Delmar Aday; his sister, Judy Caramanna, his twin brother, Donald Aday and brother-in-law, Ernie Moreno. A private inurnment will be held at St. Philip's and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas or St. Philip's Episcopal Church Mission and Outreach. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com