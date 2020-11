Ronald Eugene Bowling, 78 of Midland, TX passed away on November 13, 2020. In keeping with Ronald's wishes cremation services have been chosen. He is survived by his wife Francis Bowling of Midland, TX and his daughter Anji Brown of Pittsburgh, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



