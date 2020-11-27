1/1
Ronald G. (Bud) Harrison
Ronald G. (Bud) Harrison, 91, of Midland, Texas went to his heavenly home on November 23, 2020. He was born in Nowata, Oklahoma on February 18, 1929 to Albert and Louella Harrison. He married the love of his life, Mary Sue Martin, on January 31, 1950. They were married 70 years. Bud worked for El Paso Natural Gas for 33 years. He loved to play golf, fish, and hunt. Some of his favorite stories are about his adventures hunting with his sons. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Midland. Bud was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his sons unconditionally and was so exceedingly proud of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed. Go rest high, Dad. We love you. Bud is survived by his wife, Mary Sue; sons, Marty Harrison and wife Wanda of Midland, Doug Harrison and wife Kim of Jal, New Mexico; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and sisters, Pat Connelly and husband Harry and Charlene Flickinger and husband Jim. He is preceded in death by his dad Albert Harrison, his mother Louella Pettit, his stepfather Walt Pettit, his brother Don, and sisters Shirley, Judy, and Tommy. Viewing will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
08:00 - 09:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
NOV
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
