Ronald "Bud" Harrison, 91 of Midland, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. A viewing will be held from 8:00am-9:00pm, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com