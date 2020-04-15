Ronald "Ronnie" Hodges, 66, of Midland, went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Private family graveside will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at Bellview Baptist Church in Midland at a later date due to current gathering restrictions. He is survived by his wife, Reita Hodges; daughter, Vicky Hodges; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2020