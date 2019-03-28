Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Joseph Spinar. View Sign

Ronald Joseph Spinar of Odessa, Texas passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Ron was born in Berwyn, Illinois to Betty Bures Spinar and Joseph Charles Spinar on March 21, 1939. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church in Odessa with Reverend Ron Hankins and Reverend Jim Longstreet officiating. A reception at the church will follow the service. When Ron was fourteen his family moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas where they lived on Lake Hamilton. Ron graduated from Arkansas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He served six months in the United States Army Reserve. In 1964 he married Joan Winborn in Irving, Texas. Ron had a career in the chemical industry which eventually brought them to Odessa in 1979. Ron is survived by his wife Joan and three daughters. Stephanie Johnson and husband Robert from Odessa. Elizabeth Witt and husband Greg from Midland and Lauren Huckabee from Kemah, Texas. He has one granddaughter and five grandsons; Landon and Grace Johnson, Benjamin and Evan Joseph Witt, and Jax and Fin Huckabee. He is also survived by his sister Joyce Spinar King and her husband Don and two nieces Cindy and Michelle. Ron loved his girls and when they were young, Ron could be found on any given night at a dance recital or airing up helium balloons for a Permian High School football game. He was proud of his daughter's achievements and could boast one UTPB Falcon, one Texas Tech Red Raider and one UT Austin Longhorn. Probably the only individuals who trumped his girls were his granddaughter and five grandsons. Their arrival marked two decades of volleyball games, football games, basketball games and track meets. Ron loved his family. Ron spent his free time pursuing many different interests. He enjoyed the outdoors and wildlife. He enjoyed riding his bike, working out at the gym and trips to the gun range in Midland. Ron was also a musician. He learned to play the accordion at an early age. When he and his sister were young he would play the accordion, alongside his sister who played the piano, over the radio on Saturday mornings. Ron had been an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Odessa for thirty years. He enjoyed Wednesday night dinner, Sunday school, Sunday worship and the yearly Mo Ranch trip. He had developed many friendships over his years there. Ron will be laid to rest at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago beside his Mother and Father. The family is thankful for the Madison Medical Resort staff for their care for Ron over the last few months and Star Care Hospice for their care and guidance. The family suggests memorials be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Odessa, StarCare Hospice, or Paws Cat Rescue Haven House, PO Box 13566, Odessa, TX 79768 or . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

