Ronald Ray Rollins, 66, of Midland passed away April 27, 2019 in Midland, Texas. He was born September 11, 1952 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia to Ronnie and Jean Rollins. Ronald graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was recruited by Texas Instruments and that brought him to Texas. He later worked in oil and gas exploration. He always enjoyed fishing at the coast on South Padre Island. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jerry Roberts. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Rollins of Midland; his sister, Betty Neil and her husband, Brian, of California; several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of the usual remembrances, the family requests memorials to . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019