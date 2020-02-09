Ronald Wayne Sweatt passed away on February 5, 2020 in Midland, Texas. He was born on October 24, 1946 in Big Spring, Texas to Anna Ruth and Paul Sweatt. His beloved brother, Marcus, passed away in March of 2019. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Ott Sweatt. Ronald was a very dedicated, loyal, and supportive husband. His family was the most important part of his life. Ronald was most proud of his two children, Justin Sweatt and Krystal Sweatt. He was their confidant and most loyal supporter. Ronald was very thankful to his son, Justin, who came home to care for him the last few months of his life. Ronald was a proud graduate of Sul Ross State University and had an MBA from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Big Spring, Texas. As an extremely private man, at his request there will not be a service for him. Our loss is tremendous, but we are comforted that he is now at peace with God. Memorial donations in his name can be made to Home Hospice, www.homehospicewtx.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020