Ronnie Earl Brown, 64 of Midland, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Viewing will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00am - 9:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Family will be receiving friends also on Thursday from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is set for Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Charlene Brown; two sons, Ronnie Brown Jr. and LuQuin Brown; three daughters, Aquantina Coleman, Ashanti Brown and Denise Coleman; one brother and three sisters.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 21, 2019