Rosa Lee Dawson
1928 - 2020
Rosa Lee Dawson, 91, died August 18, 2020, in Brownwood, TX. She was born in December of 1928, in Vernon, TX to Dewey and Annie Scroggins. She had 9 brothers and sisters who she loved dearly. She was a long-time resident of Midland, TX. Rosa loved people. She enjoyed helping serve and cook at her local Senior Citizens centers. She was active with her Line dancing team for many years. In her later years, she enjoyed crafting and going to local craft shows. She always had a kind word for anyone who needed one. She was happiest visiting with friends and family and telling stories. Mrs. Dawson is survived by two brothers and their spouses, Joe and Margaret Scroggins, Norman and Dorothy Scroggins; 2 sons and their spouses, Ernest Michael and Christine Dawson, Patrick and Lori Dawson; and 3 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Dawson and her son, Gregg Dawson. A visitation will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX from 4:00- 8:00 pm.. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 25th at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4616 N Big Spring St, Midland, TX at 9:00 a.m.. Donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society of Midland, TX.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home
AUG
25
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
4326835555
