Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 2:00 PM Manor Park Parks-Faudree Chapel Graveside service 11:00 AM Plainview Cemetery

Another leaf has fallen from the tree. Rosa Lee Hale, age 99 of Midland, TX, formerly of Plainview, TX, went home to her Lord and Savior on Dec. 8, 2019. Memorial services are scheduled in Midland at the Parks-Faudree Family Chapel, The Village at Manor Park, on Friday, Dec. 13 at 2:00 p.m., with Reverend Steve Brooks of First United Methodist Church officiating. Graveside services will be held at the Plainview Cemetery on Dec. 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Worship Leader Greg Hall of First Baptist Church of Plainview. Rosa Lee was born on May 2, 1920 in Campbell, TX to Lee and Pauline McDaniel. She married Hugh Hale in November of 1942 in Amarillo. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Plainview before retiring to Green Valley, Arizona. Following Hugh's death in 1991, she moved to Midland. She was known for spreading cheer to all she came in contact with. She truly had a servant's heart. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh; her son, Roland Hale; her parents, Lee and Pauline McDaniel; her great-granddaughter Ashley Hale; four brother and one sister. Rosa Lee is survived by her children, Linda (Robert) Barnett of Plainview, Alan (Valerie) Hale of Midland; daughter-in-law, Kay Hale of Hutto; and eight grandchildren, Lance (Ruth) Hale, Craig (Carol) Hale, Chris Hale, Bret (Pam) Barnett, Jeff (Brandi) Barnett, Tyler (Kathleen) Hale, Ryan Hale, Megan (Sean) Trotter; and 10 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Village at Manor Park and Hospice of Midland for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Village at Manor Park or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

