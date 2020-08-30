1/1
Rosa Lisa Gallegos
1970 - 2020
Rosa Lisa Gallegos, age: 50, passed away in Midland, Texas on August 26, 2020. She was born and raised in Midland, Texas. Rosa was a strong-willed, hard-working woman with a heart of gold. She loved to cook and would go all out for the holidays. She was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan that enjoyed football. She would dress up for any occasion or even just to stay home. "Ochie" was fun, loving, and forgiving, but above all, she always saw the good in everyone. She was always willing to help in any way she could. She will be remembered for having a kind, loving soul. She will be missed dearly. She is survived by her two daughters Valerie Walle (25) and Serina Bill (20) Granddaughter Zariah Hernandez (5) Siblings: Janie Sotelo, Robert Bill, George Bill Jr, Raymond Bill, Mary Bill, and Paul Bill. Also, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Father George Bill, Mother Frances Bill Morales, and Brother Joe Bill. There will be an evening prayer service/rosary on Sunday August 30, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine. There will be a memorial service on Monday August 31, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine
AUG
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
August 29, 2020
I want to send my condolences to the Bill family and I will keep you all in my prayers I love you all ❤
Nicole Martinez Robles
Friend
