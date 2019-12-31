Rosa Maria Arizpe peacefully went to be with our Savior Jesus on December 21, 2019. She was a native Midlander where she met the love of her life Jose Arizpe. They were happily married for 43 years. She was a stay at home mother blessed with 4 children, Maria, Magdalena, Marisela and Jose Jesus. Together they built a successful lawn care business and were real estate landlords. This was a huge accomplishment as she was the first in her family to graduate from Midland College. Rosa was deeply involved in community service, service to her church, and leadership. She loved music and sang in the church choir, led a group that prayed for the sick at MMH, and volunteered many years for MISD where she was a translator for Spanish speaking parents. She read widely and was known to pack a suitcase of books every time she traveled. She was a strong Christian woman and sharing her faith and testimony anywhere she went brought her great joy. Rosa was a phenomenal Mother, a wonderful story-teller, and played checkers better than anyone. Vacationing all over the US, Mexico and overseas was one of her favorite hobbies. Rosa was fiercely devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren, Lilly, Priscilla, Evan, Janelle, Jade, Jordyn, Bella, Christian, Hannah and Jose Jesus Jr. She will be forever remembered for her funny personality, and the love she spread all over this community. Rosa will be missed beyond measure. Visitation will be Thursday Jan 2, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home from 7:00pm - 9:00pm. A celebration of Rosa's life will be held on Friday Jan 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church Chapel at 2:00pm, with graveside service following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Dinner Celebration at First Baptist Church will follow the graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 31, 2019