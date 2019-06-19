Rosa Perez, 61, of Midland passed away on June 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Rosa was born on September 20, 1957 in Stanton, Texas to Emilia Garza. Rosa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved her Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. She loved her shoe collection and looking fly. Rosa also cherished and enjoyed spending time with her great niece June Bug. She is survived by her daughter Laura Perez and Vidal Galino Jr; her beloved grandchildren Kaydence, Mia and Aaden; her mother Emilia Garza, her sisters Olivia Flores and Linda Perez and brother Tony Luebanos, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all her family and friends for their support during this difficult time. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 19, 2019