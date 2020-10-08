Rosa R. Villa passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m., a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Lerma, Diane Villa; sons, Steve Lerma, Joey Villa. Funeral services are restricted to immediate family only. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stanton Memorial Funeral Home.



