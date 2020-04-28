Rosa Varela, 45 of Midland TX, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020. Due to restriction pertaining to COVID-19 rules, there will be limited visitations at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home; 405 N. Terrell ST, on Tuesday April 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Jorge Varela; a son, Jorge Alan Varela; daughter, Josselyn Jisela Varela; her mother, Guadalupe DeLaO; two brothers and one sister.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2020