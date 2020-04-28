Rosa Varela

Service Information
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
405 N. Terrell St.
Midland, TX
79701
(432)-687-1927
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home;
405 N. Terrell ST
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
Serenity Memorial Gardens
Notice
Send Flowers

Rosa Varela, 45 of Midland TX, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020. Due to restriction pertaining to COVID-19 rules, there will be limited visitations at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home; 405 N. Terrell ST, on Tuesday April 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Jorge Varela; a son, Jorge Alan Varela; daughter, Josselyn Jisela Varela; her mother, Guadalupe DeLaO; two brothers and one sister.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.