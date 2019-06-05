Rosema "Rosie" Marin, 43 of Midland, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2019. Viewing will be Thursday June 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Friday June 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Saturday June 8th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. She is survived by her sister, Monica Payan; and her brother, Ruben Marin.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 5, 2019