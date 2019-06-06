Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Stephen's Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Rosema "Rosie" Marin earned her angel wings on June 2, 2019. Rosie was 43 years old, she was born on March 13, 1976. Raised and educated in Midland. A 1995 graduate from Lee High School. After graduation, she took continuing education classes at MC for Nurses Aide and CPR. Her first job was working at the YMCA in their daycare and after school program. From there she went to work for MISD as a life skills aide at Abell Jr. High and Milam Elementary. In 2002 she moved to Columbus, Ohio to join her brother who was living there, where she lived for about 4 years and worked as a CNA. In 2006, she decided to move back home and worked for MARC, then later Rockhouse as a caregiver. She loved her job and her clients, it was her passion to help her clients, show them daily life skills and giving them the motivation to overcome their disabilities. Always lovingly caring for them, laughing and joking with them. On the holidays she always made it special for them, if they couldn't go home. She was in this field for 10 years. The last 3 1/2 years she was unable to work due to a major car accident. She had her struggles of ups and downs. Rosie enjoyed cooking, always posting what she had made on Facebook. She made beautiful blankets and was quite the decorator. She had a gift of making and keeping long lasting friendships, the kind you just don't see anymore. She was a fun- loving aunt, loved her nieces as if they were her own. Her trademark were her fake eyelashes, when she had them on you knew it was a good day. Her laugh was contagious, just hearing her laugh made you laugh. Beautiful whole hearted jolly laugh. Definitely the life of the party, so loved and well liked. She was our babysister and leaves us brokenhearted with a big hole inside it. But now she is with God and our parents, where she is free of all health problems and addiction. She is survived by her sister Monica Payan, brother in law Gabriel, of Midland, TX, her brother Ruben Marin and sister in law Diane Marin of Gahanna, OH. Her nieces Brianna Payan, Bethany Payan, her goddaughter/niece Emma Marin and her Uncle John Michael Rodriguez, of Midland. Rosie is preceded in death by her dad David Marin, her mom Vicenta Marin, infant niece Jessica Payan. Viewing will be Thursday June 6th from 5:00 to 9:00, all day on Friday June 7th, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Service Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Hector Cruz, Arnulfo "Fonzie" Gutierrez, Armando Rodriguez, Gabriel Salgado, Richard Martinez, Mario A. Rascon, Javier Quiroz and Jay Salgado Honorary pallbearers: John Rodriguez, Rene Payan and Mike Quiroz. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Rosema "Rosie" Marin earned her angel wings on June 2, 2019. Rosie was 43 years old, she was born on March 13, 1976. Raised and educated in Midland. A 1995 graduate from Lee High School. After graduation, she took continuing education classes at MC for Nurses Aide and CPR. Her first job was working at the YMCA in their daycare and after school program. From there she went to work for MISD as a life skills aide at Abell Jr. High and Milam Elementary. In 2002 she moved to Columbus, Ohio to join her brother who was living there, where she lived for about 4 years and worked as a CNA. In 2006, she decided to move back home and worked for MARC, then later Rockhouse as a caregiver. She loved her job and her clients, it was her passion to help her clients, show them daily life skills and giving them the motivation to overcome their disabilities. Always lovingly caring for them, laughing and joking with them. On the holidays she always made it special for them, if they couldn't go home. She was in this field for 10 years. The last 3 1/2 years she was unable to work due to a major car accident. She had her struggles of ups and downs. Rosie enjoyed cooking, always posting what she had made on Facebook. She made beautiful blankets and was quite the decorator. She had a gift of making and keeping long lasting friendships, the kind you just don't see anymore. She was a fun- loving aunt, loved her nieces as if they were her own. Her trademark were her fake eyelashes, when she had them on you knew it was a good day. Her laugh was contagious, just hearing her laugh made you laugh. Beautiful whole hearted jolly laugh. Definitely the life of the party, so loved and well liked. She was our babysister and leaves us brokenhearted with a big hole inside it. But now she is with God and our parents, where she is free of all health problems and addiction. She is survived by her sister Monica Payan, brother in law Gabriel, of Midland, TX, her brother Ruben Marin and sister in law Diane Marin of Gahanna, OH. Her nieces Brianna Payan, Bethany Payan, her goddaughter/niece Emma Marin and her Uncle John Michael Rodriguez, of Midland. Rosie is preceded in death by her dad David Marin, her mom Vicenta Marin, infant niece Jessica Payan. Viewing will be Thursday June 6th from 5:00 to 9:00, all day on Friday June 7th, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Service Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Hector Cruz, Arnulfo "Fonzie" Gutierrez, Armando Rodriguez, Gabriel Salgado, Richard Martinez, Mario A. Rascon, Javier Quiroz and Jay Salgado Honorary pallbearers: John Rodriguez, Rene Payan and Mike Quiroz. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close