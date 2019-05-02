Rosemary Johnson, 59, of Midland, Texas, was called home on April 26, 2019. She was born October 6, 1959 to Robert Lee and Margaret Louise Roseberry. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Road. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at True Lite Christian Fellowship, 3001 N. A St. Rosemary leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her loving daughter, Nakisha Johnson; a son, Edward Johnson, Jr. both of Midland; a sister, Patricia Cooks; and a brother, Charles Roseberry. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 2, 2019