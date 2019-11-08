Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Rosie Marie Smith received the breath of life on December 28, 1949. Rosie was born in McCamey, TX, to Henry Wright and Jerlene Garnett and was the eldest of their two children born to that union. Rosie moved to Midland, TX and graduated from Carver High School. In 1968 she pursued higher education in the field of Nursing. Patient care was extremely important to Rosie and she enjoyed Nursing and made it a Life Long Career. For 45 years, she proved to be dependable and worked long and hard to master her knowledge and skills. She worked over 20 years at Midland Memorial Hospital and continued serving with Nurses Unlimited and Angels of Care until she became ill. Rosie took pride in her profession and shared that with those who took care of her during her illness. Because of her loving heart, generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many and her influence will remain in the lives of All who knew her. Rosie quietly departed this life at her home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Midland, TX at the ripe age of 69 surrounded by her Family. She was preceded in death by her Daughter (Dana Wright), Parents (Jerlene Garnett &Henry Wright) and Grand Mother (Norsey Mae Clemons). Rosie was an Amazing Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She will be truly missed. Rosie's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Daughters, Prentice N. Wright and Ponese Coleman both of Midland, TX; Tracy R. Jones of Santa Clarita, CA. Sons; Michael T. Wright of Santa Clarita, CA and Joseph K. Wright, Sr. (Tonie) of Wichita Falls, TX. Grandchildren: Rashaud, Tierra, Satin, Terry Jr., Mi'Chael, Melissa, Joseph Jr. and Ted Jr; Great Grandchildren: Ethon, Jordan, Travis Jr., Imiiri and Xiara. One sister; Carolyn Gray of Pacoima, CA and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends. Viewing will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A funeral ceremony will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ebeneezer Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019

