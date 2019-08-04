Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roxie Miles. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Roxie Miles peacefully passed into Heaven on August 1, 2019 in Dallas, TX at the age of 66. Roxie is survived by her children, Aaron Miles and Eddie Miles spouse Autumn Miles; siblings Vanessa Redman spouse Debbie Bynum and Rodney Redman spouse Denice Redman, grandchildren, Grace Miles, Jude Miles, Moses Miles, Haven Miles and other family includes, Sherry Suter and Zoe Suter-Garcia, Jeremy Redman, Jr. Ayala K'Lani Ayala, Christy Dewey and Jayda, Jenna and Jewell Dewey, Brian Redman and Nathan, Jackson, Kendall Redman, Jessica Rickman, Hailey and Hunter Rickman. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob Miles, and parents Edward And Virginia Redman. Roxie was born on November 24,1952 in San Angelo to Edward and Virginia Redman. She graduated from Odessa High School and went on to be a school teacher. She married Bob Miles, a Navy Frogman and officer in 1975. She then moved to Midland, and raised two amazing children and served at Kelview Heights Baptist church. Her children remember her as a kind, loving, and caring mother who always made people feel loved and taught them to focus on family. She would light up every room with her brilliant smile and laugh. She would always make people feel welcomed with a home baked cookie or something dipped in chocolate! Roxie Loved Jesus and taught her two boys to follow Christ and admonished them to be leaders in this world. A Visitation will be held Monday August 5 at 9:00 a.m. at Ellis Funeral home. A funeral is scheduled for Monday August 5 at 11:00 a.m. Fairview Cemetery. Eddie Miles will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Roxie's life. Condolences can be sent to

