Roy Cox, 72, of Midland, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. He was born May 29, 1948 in Stanton. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Cox of Midland; two sons, Lee Cox and wife, Heather of San Angelo and Gene Cox and wife, Barbara of Midland; two grandchildren; and a sister, Nina Thompson. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com