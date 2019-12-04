Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Desmond (R.D.) Jones Jr.. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Resthaven Memorial Park 4616 N. Big Spring Street Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Roy Desmond (R.D.) Jones, Jr. of Midland, Texas, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Darlene, by his side. He was born August 24, 1931, to Roy Desmond Jones, Sr. and Myrtle Estelle Crouch Jones. He has been a lifelong resident of Midland, and was very active in the Midland County Livestock Association and Texas Farm Bureau along with many other activities in the community. When he was six years old, he started school at North Elementary in Midland, and met his best friend for life, Kingsley Blackman. He and Kingsley remained best friends and were as close as any two brothers could have ever been for their entire lives. Many hours were spent together with their wives and children. He attended Midland High School, where he was very active in the Future Farmers of America. It was on the school bus where he met the love of his life, Darlene Livingston, and they married in March of 1950. They spent a memorable sixty-nine years together, and most of that time they were together on the family farm. He was a farmer until he retired in 1992. They raised their four children on the farm, and it was there that we all learned the importance of love and hard work. He loved music, airplanes and people. He played the guitar in a band for many years and was known to sing random songs at the most unexpected times, as his children and grandchildren can tell you. He loved spending time with his family and was always ready to do whatever they wanted to do. He was also always ready to teach his Grandsons any bad habit he could, very lovingly, of course. Airplanes of any kind, especially the ones from the WWII and Korean War era were fascinating to him. He was studying to be an airline pilot when he came home to help his Father on the farm. He could tell you just about anything about what was flying over you at any time. He was always excited to share a cup of coffee and "stories" with his friends at the Midland Farmer's Co-op, and was found there very frequently. R. D. is survived by his loving wife, Darlene, his four children, Debra, Roy, Judy and John, his two grandsons, their wives and five great-grandchildren: Steven and Kate who are parents to Gabriel, Annalise and Nathan and Matt and Jennifer who are parents to Shelby and Corbin. Also surviving him are two children by choice, Toby and Alison. He also leaves one sister-in-law, one brother-in-law, several nieces, nephews, and their children, along with many friends. He will be sorely missed by many. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Myrtle, two adult sisters, Clara Belle and Vada Lou, one infant sister, Willie Pearl, one infant grandson, Michael Scott, several dear nieces and nephews as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. The family would like to thank the staff of Midland Medical Lodge on Mockingbird Lane for the care they have given him and us these last years. We would also like to express our gratitude to the Interim Healthcare Hospice staff for their care these last few days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the . Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas. The Funeral services will be at the graveside in the Calvary section of Resthaven Memorial Park at 4616 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

