January 19, 1956 - February 17, 2020 Roy Jay McNew of Greenwood, Texas passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Robbie Boyd, officiating. Roy was born January 19, 1956 to LeeRoy and Norma Lee McNew in Midland, Texas. He attended Midland schools. On October 17, 1973, he married his soul mate and best friend, Janet Ruth Clifton. Roy was very knowledgeable in working with his hands as an electrician, automotive mechanic, and water well services. He loved listening to music, camping, fishing, and motorcycles. He really loved taking his family to Colorado. Roy loved to tell stories to anyone that would listen. He liked helping Janet make fire-breathing jalapenos! He loved his family, each and every one. Roy is survived by his daughter, Lisa Holbert and husband, Craig of Hutto, TX; two granddaughters, Brittiny and Dusty of Hutto; three grandsons, Jake of Washington, Michael of Washington and Jesse of Florida; one sister, Alice Armstrong of Midland; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents and a sister, Doris White. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020