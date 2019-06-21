Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Lee Jones. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Roy Lee Jones, age 71, of Midland, Texas passed away on Monday June 17, 2019. Roy was born in Brownwood, TX on June 22, 1947 to Mary Elizabeth and Robert Lee Jones. He received his GED, then enrolled in the United States Navy as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic. Roy was called the floor doctor for 30 years working with carpet and vinyl. He was also a truck driver for 20 years. Roy and Claudine Mill Jones were married for 27 years. He enjoyed spending time with and telling stories to his family and friends. Roy is preceded in death by his parents Mary Elizabeth and Robert Lee Jones and his son, Richard Jones. He is survived by his wife Claudine Mills Jones, three sons, 13 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews along with many cousins. A visitation for Roy will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Ellis Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to a . The family of Roy Lee Jones wishes to thank Bishop Luke Prizer, Kit Willie Nelson Jr and family and friends.

