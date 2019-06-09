Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROY MICHAEL ROBERTS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

After a lifetime of service through the Marine Corps and the Midland Police Department, Roy Michael Roberts was promoted to Heaven on May 28, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas of ALS. Mike was born May 2, 1949, in Crane, Texas to Bettye and Roy Roberts. He graduated from Crane High School in 1968. After high school, he joined the U. S. Marine Corps where he served honorably from 1968 to 1971. In 1971, Mike, joined the Midland Police Department where he served on the SWAT Team, as a detective, as the coordinator of the DARE Program, as the Department Chaplain liaison, as a Sergeant in the Traffic Division, and as the Sergeant of the Airport Division until his retirement in 2012-almost forty years of faithful service to the people of Midland, Texas. He was an active and long-time member of First Baptist Church in Midland, TX, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, taught Royal Ambassadors, and directed the video production of the church live television broadcasts. He was also a member of Stonegate Fellowship in Midland, TX. He enjoyed electronics of all kinds and liked having the latest technology. He also enjoyed photography. He loved learning about military history, particularly World War II. He especially enjoyed studying his Bible. He got great pleasure watching football and NASCAR racing on TV. Mike was known for his meticulous cleanliness of his police uniform and all his vehicles. Mike was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Becky Roberts; four sons, Phillip Roberts of Odessa, TX, Duke Roberts of Aurora, CO; Matt Roberts and fiancée Whitney Leonard of Midland, TX; and Stephen Roberts of Canyon Lake, TX; his brother, Joe Dan Roberts, and sister-in-law, Jocelyn, of Ft. Collins, CO. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Will and Ruth Duke of Spring Valley, CA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Cindy Duke, of Dallas, TX; and brother-in-law and wife, Bob and Linda Burke, of McKinney, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's name to any of the following: First Baptist Church, Midland, TX Shadow Mountain Community Church, El Cajon, CA, The ALS Association of Texas, A Christian Ministry of your choice

After a lifetime of service through the Marine Corps and the Midland Police Department, Roy Michael Roberts was promoted to Heaven on May 28, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas of ALS. Mike was born May 2, 1949, in Crane, Texas to Bettye and Roy Roberts. He graduated from Crane High School in 1968. After high school, he joined the U. S. Marine Corps where he served honorably from 1968 to 1971. In 1971, Mike, joined the Midland Police Department where he served on the SWAT Team, as a detective, as the coordinator of the DARE Program, as the Department Chaplain liaison, as a Sergeant in the Traffic Division, and as the Sergeant of the Airport Division until his retirement in 2012-almost forty years of faithful service to the people of Midland, Texas. He was an active and long-time member of First Baptist Church in Midland, TX, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, taught Royal Ambassadors, and directed the video production of the church live television broadcasts. He was also a member of Stonegate Fellowship in Midland, TX. He enjoyed electronics of all kinds and liked having the latest technology. He also enjoyed photography. He loved learning about military history, particularly World War II. He especially enjoyed studying his Bible. He got great pleasure watching football and NASCAR racing on TV. Mike was known for his meticulous cleanliness of his police uniform and all his vehicles. Mike was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Becky Roberts; four sons, Phillip Roberts of Odessa, TX, Duke Roberts of Aurora, CO; Matt Roberts and fiancée Whitney Leonard of Midland, TX; and Stephen Roberts of Canyon Lake, TX; his brother, Joe Dan Roberts, and sister-in-law, Jocelyn, of Ft. Collins, CO. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Will and Ruth Duke of Spring Valley, CA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Cindy Duke, of Dallas, TX; and brother-in-law and wife, Bob and Linda Burke, of McKinney, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's name to any of the following: First Baptist Church, Midland, TX Shadow Mountain Community Church, El Cajon, CA, The ALS Association of Texas, A Christian Ministry of your choice Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close