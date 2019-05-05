Roy W. Wells of Midland, age 93, departed this life to be with his Lord on May 1, 2019. There will be a visitation Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, 2:00 pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Roy was born April 1, 1926 in Madill, Oklahoma to John W. and Lennie Wells. He married Ruby Kate Gardner in Throckmorton, Texas on November 15, 1943. He and his twin brother, Coy served in the United States Navy from September 1944 to April 1946. Roy loved his God and his family. As an independent businessman, he was a mechanic and owner of Midland Muffler Shop and later Wells Boot City. He is preceded in death by his father, John W. Wells; mother, Lennie Wells; brothers, Coy, Curtis, Doyle, Cecil, James Lewis Wells; and a grandson, Bryan Wells. He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Ruby Kate who cared for him following a massive stroke in 2008; a daughter, Bonnie Ruth and husband Roddy Hamilton of Midland; a son, Jakie L. Wells and wife Debra of Nacogdoches, TX; grandchildren, Tony Hamilton and wife Susan of Frisco, TX, Terry Hamilton and wife Marla of Midland, Amy Hill and husband Tommy, Kaitlin Hinton of Big Spring; also nine great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and one on the way; brother, Johnny Wells of Graham and sister, Joyce Boland of Amarillo. The family would like to express their gratitude toward the Veterans Administration for their help in the ten years following his stroke and hospice for their help in his final hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 5, 2019