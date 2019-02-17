Notice Guest Book View Sign

Roy Wilson Reese Jr, 70, of Las Vegas, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Roy was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on May 22, 1948, to Roy Wilson and Peggy Reese. He attended Borger High School in Texas, graduating in 1966. He also attended the University of Texas, graduating with an accounting degree in 1972. Roy went on to have a 35-year career with Marathon Oil, retiring in 2012. He married his wife Aurora Reese in 2008 in Las Vegas. Roy loved and followed all sports, but his main passions were anything to do with his beloved Texas Longhorns, New York Yankees, thoroughbred horse racing and the PGA Tour. He was also a weekly feature at the South Point Hotel and Casino. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sr. and Peggy along with several aunts and uncles. Roy is survived by his wife, Aurora, sons Thad and wife Tanya, Ryan and his wife Sarah, all of Midland, Texas, sister Nancy Haning and husband Jerry of Amarillo, Texas, brother Dan and wife Debbie of Canyon, Texas, grandchildren Brittany Green and husband Doug, Reagan Chin, Chandler Reese and Jackson Reese, and great grandchildren Declan, Emmy, and Rex Green. A brief remembrance will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas. Cremation will follow. The Reese family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the entire staff at South Point Hotel and Casino. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to in Roy's Honor.

Roy Wilson Reese Jr, 70, of Las Vegas, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Roy was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on May 22, 1948, to Roy Wilson and Peggy Reese. He attended Borger High School in Texas, graduating in 1966. He also attended the University of Texas, graduating with an accounting degree in 1972. Roy went on to have a 35-year career with Marathon Oil, retiring in 2012. He married his wife Aurora Reese in 2008 in Las Vegas. Roy loved and followed all sports, but his main passions were anything to do with his beloved Texas Longhorns, New York Yankees, thoroughbred horse racing and the PGA Tour. He was also a weekly feature at the South Point Hotel and Casino. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sr. and Peggy along with several aunts and uncles. Roy is survived by his wife, Aurora, sons Thad and wife Tanya, Ryan and his wife Sarah, all of Midland, Texas, sister Nancy Haning and husband Jerry of Amarillo, Texas, brother Dan and wife Debbie of Canyon, Texas, grandchildren Brittany Green and husband Doug, Reagan Chin, Chandler Reese and Jackson Reese, and great grandchildren Declan, Emmy, and Rex Green. A brief remembrance will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas. Cremation will follow. The Reese family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the entire staff at South Point Hotel and Casino. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to in Roy's Honor. Funeral Home Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park

6200 South Eastern Ave

Las Vegas , NV 89119-3175

(702) 736-6200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations