On October 3, 2020, at the age of 82, Royce Dale Mariott joined our Heavenly Father after a long journey with dementia & progressive Alzheimer's. He is now home and completely healed and whole. Royce passed peacefully in his sleep at the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care in Big Spring, Texas. He was a devoted, caring, and loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many. Royce was born in Izoro, Texas, on February 11th, 1938. Royce is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest & Cleta Mariott, brothers, Clevon & Bobby, and Patsy Nell Mariott, his wife of 43 years. Royce will be remembered in the memories of those he left behind. He is survived by his wife, LaVon Crockett Mariott of Fort Worth; his two sons and their wives, Gary & Rhonda of Midland and Tim & Monica of Boerne; two additional sons, Russell Crockett and his wife Cheryl of Midland and Rodney Crockett & Jan Allred of Fort Worth and Kathy Crockett of Midland; adopted family Leonard & Teresa Stickel of Midland; his grandchildren Chase, Chandler, Chaney, Cody, Cutter, Justin, Cali, Courtney, Cassidy, Caleb, Hannah & Daniel; many great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law Shirley Mariott and his nephews Dean & Doug Mariott and their families all of Lubbock; as well as close family friends, Fred & Carolyn Seay and many other relatives and special friends. Royce's love for family and his faith in Christ let him live life to the fullest. He loved spending time with family and close friends; Royce enjoyed serving people anytime he had the opportunity and especially loved cooking for others. He passed this love to serve others on to his kids as well as how to make the best brisket and ribs. Even in his last days, he was very social and wanted to see and visit with family and familiar faces. He never lost his desire to kid around and the ability to smile and bring joy to others. So many memories of living in Pearl, Texas on a small ranch will be remembered. He moved to Midland and worked at Texaco for almost 30 years as a surveyor. He loved his job and the people he worked with for years. He taught very young children in Sunday School and helped his sons and many teenagers show animals with FFA in countless stock shows across the state. He enjoyed keeping up with his grandchildren's lives and his unconditional love gave them each memories to last a lifetime. Vacations were special to Royce, memories of the Frio River with family, holidays, and reunions meant everything. Heaven is celebrating a special reunion with another amazing man's arrival. The family would like to thank the staff at the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care, as well as the other facilities he was in over the last few years, for their dedicated care. During these difficult years, especially this year, nurses and staff members have been helpful and supportive. The family would also like to thank their extended families and community for the outpouring of prayers, love, and support through the years. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, October 11th from 4-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of Royce's life will be held Monday, October 12th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Royce's life, visit https://www.npwelch.com/
.