Roydell "Butch" Cleaver, 67, of Odessa, Texas passed away on February 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born on March 7, 1951, to Louise Cleaver and the late Frank Cleaver. Services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 am at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Odessa. Darren Willis is officiating. Arrangements are being handled by American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2019