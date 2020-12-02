1/
RUBEN E. GONZALEZ
1938 - 2020
Ruben E. Gonzalez, 82, of Midland, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. The viewing will be held Wednesday, December 2 at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel from 12:00 p.m. til 9:00 p.m. with rosary that evening at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 3 at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine with Father David Herrera officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven North Cemetery. Ruben is survived by his son, Eulalio R. (Eddie) Gonzales, his daughters, Gracie Mata, and Diana Gonzalez; one brother, two sisters and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2020.
