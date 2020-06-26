Ruben Edward Sanchez passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Survivors include his wife Cynthia Sanchez; father, Nick Sanchez; daughters, Mona Hernandez, Krista Erives; son, Nick Sanchez; and one sister. The family will have a private service and in lieu of flowers, they ask for memorial donations to be sent to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Arrangements are under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store