Ruben Hinojos Carrasco

Service Information
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX
79705
(432)-682-3700
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel
405 N. Terrell ST.
Rosary
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel
405 N. Terrell ST.
Notice
Ruben Hinojos Carrasco, 87, of Midland, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Viewing will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date. He is survived by his wife, Mary R. Carrasco; daughter, Laurie Prieto; four sons, Ruben Carrasco Jr., Rudy Carrasco, Roy Carrasco and Robert Carrasco; and seventeen grandchildren, forty-five great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019
