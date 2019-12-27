Ruben Hinojos Carrasco, 87, of Midland, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Viewing will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date. He is survived by his wife, Mary R. Carrasco; daughter, Laurie Prieto; four sons, Ruben Carrasco Jr., Rudy Carrasco, Roy Carrasco and Robert Carrasco; and seventeen grandchildren, forty-five great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019