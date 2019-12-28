Ruben H. Carrasco, Sr. was called home to be with our Lord on December 23, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on March 29th, 1932 in Presidio, Texas and is preceded in death by parents', Jesus and Francisca Carrasco, son Ray, three brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Mary Reyes Carrasco, daughter; Laurie Prieto, and sons; Ruben Jr., Rudy, Roy, Robert, 18 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. Viewing will be held at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Terrell ST., Saturday December 28, 2019 from 1:00 -9:00p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 28, 2019