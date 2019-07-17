Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Ann Malone. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Ruby Ann Malone of Midland, Texas went into the arms of Jesus on July 15, 2019. She passed away in Midland, Texas at the age of 83. Ruby was born December 19, 1935 in Roswell, New Mexico to Maurine and Robert E. Gorman. She graduated from Hatch Valley High School where she was voted chapter sweetheart of the FFA. After graduating Ruby welcomed her eldest son, Michael and later her youngest son Robert. As a single mother Ruby worked as a civil service worker at White Sands Missile Range. There, she met the love of her life John E. Malone. John and Ruby were married in 1962. A year later they moved to Midland, Texas. Ruby worked as an executive secretary for a prominent oil company while helping John start Basin Office Equipment whilst raising two children. Later, their small family business became Malone Business Systems where she served as Secretary and Treasurer for almost 50 years. Through the success of the business, Ruby and John were afforded the opportunity to travel the world. Later in life Ruby became a very successful scrapbooking consultant, however, Ruby's attention was always centered around God and her family. Ruby enjoyed serving on the flower committee of F.B.C and bringing joy through blooms to the ill. Ruby and John shared a wonderful life of church, family, and friends. First Baptist Church and the John Department had provided faithful brothers and sisters in Christ. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, youngest son, Robert "Bill" Malone, and husband John. Ruby is survived by her eldest son Michael, grandchildren Suzanne, Rodney and Christian Cole. Ruby was a guardian to "CC" and named her husbands name sake in her great granddaughter Poppy and great grandchildren Ryleigh, Alexis, and Maddison. The Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Nalley- Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at First Baptist Church Chapel in Midland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church or The . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland, Texas. Online condolences may be made at

Ruby Ann Malone of Midland, Texas went into the arms of Jesus on July 15, 2019. She passed away in Midland, Texas at the age of 83. Ruby was born December 19, 1935 in Roswell, New Mexico to Maurine and Robert E. Gorman. She graduated from Hatch Valley High School where she was voted chapter sweetheart of the FFA. After graduating Ruby welcomed her eldest son, Michael and later her youngest son Robert. As a single mother Ruby worked as a civil service worker at White Sands Missile Range. There, she met the love of her life John E. Malone. John and Ruby were married in 1962. A year later they moved to Midland, Texas. Ruby worked as an executive secretary for a prominent oil company while helping John start Basin Office Equipment whilst raising two children. Later, their small family business became Malone Business Systems where she served as Secretary and Treasurer for almost 50 years. Through the success of the business, Ruby and John were afforded the opportunity to travel the world. Later in life Ruby became a very successful scrapbooking consultant, however, Ruby's attention was always centered around God and her family. Ruby enjoyed serving on the flower committee of F.B.C and bringing joy through blooms to the ill. Ruby and John shared a wonderful life of church, family, and friends. First Baptist Church and the John Department had provided faithful brothers and sisters in Christ. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, youngest son, Robert "Bill" Malone, and husband John. Ruby is survived by her eldest son Michael, grandchildren Suzanne, Rodney and Christian Cole. Ruby was a guardian to "CC" and named her husbands name sake in her great granddaughter Poppy and great grandchildren Ryleigh, Alexis, and Maddison. The Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Nalley- Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at First Baptist Church Chapel in Midland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church or The . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland, Texas. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.