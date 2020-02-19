A Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home, Located at 801 Andrews Hwy Midland, Texas 79701. A Celebration of life service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God (100 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX 79705). Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park Friday, February 21, 2020. The family welcomes everyone to join and celebrate Eloise's life. Services are entrusted to and under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020