Ruby Eloise Wood 89, of Midland, passed on February 14th, 2020, just in time to share a Valentine dance in Heaven with her husband Wayland of 52 years. She was born December 18, 1930 in Buffalo Gap, TX where she shared her life with her brother Bill. Eloise lived, married and raised her children in Midland, TX. Later she found a career that was a fit for her beauty, grace and style. I believe it would be fair to say she will be thought of as that beautiful Estee Lauder lady that worked at Dunlaps behind the cosmetic counter for 25 years. When she wasn't volunteering at Helping Hands she filled her days adoring her chocolate lab they called Beau. She could also be found at the C.O.M. participating in the deep water exercise class. Fairly brave for a lady who did not know how to swim To be seated at her dinner table for the holiday meals was her labor of love. Her dressing was legendary along with her pies and her $100 chocolate cakes. Wayland and Eloise became members of First Assembly of God 30 years ago. Her strong personality, her love for God, family and friends have walked her through these 89 years on earth. She will be forever remembered. She was preceded in death by; her brother Bill, her parents Ace and Judy Shaw as well as Wayland. She was survived by; Children: Danny K Roberts (Carol), Ellen Roberts (Mike), Suette Green (Pat), Stacy Yadon, Leland Wood (Angel), Teresa Garrett (mark); Grandchildren: Natalie Rayburn (Brandon), Dustin Nabors (Heather), Lisa Cook (David), Robin Williams (Rock), Chase Yadon (Jessica), Kristen Yadon, Raney, Kason, Cody Wood, Tyson Cool, Tyler and Colten Garrett; Great Grandkids: Bradon, Riley, Maddie, Mia, Abbye, McKenna, Riley, Emersyn, Lily, Eli, Conner, Scout and Ryker.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020