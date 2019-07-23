Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby L. Breithaupt. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Ruby L. Breithaupt, 88, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be a private family gathering at Sunset Memorial. Ruby was born May 4, 1931 in Van, Texas. She attended school in Corpus Christi and worked as an LVN until her retirement. She met Albert (Fred) Breithaupt and was married on August 3, 1950 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. They have resided in West Texas since 1973. Together they were blessed with 9 children, 14 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. After 68 beautiful years of marriage, Ruby lost the love of her life on March 7, 2019. Albert, 90 was born on December 9, 1928 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. He was a Veteran of the Navy and a retiree from the Oil and Gas industry. He was active in the Knights of Columbus. Fred and Ruby were members of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Both Ruby and Fred were devoted parents, grandparents, and great grandparents. As our hearts are filled with sadness with the loss of these two beautiful souls, we find peace in knowing they are rejoined and are now together in the Kingdom of Heaven. Pallbearers will be Fritz Breithaupt, Michael Breithaupt, Paul Breithaupt, Joel Breithaupt, Bill Breithaupt, and Robert Buck. Memorials may be given to the . The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who have shown such love, care and compassion for both Fred and Ruby. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at

Ruby L. Breithaupt, 88, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be a private family gathering at Sunset Memorial. Ruby was born May 4, 1931 in Van, Texas. She attended school in Corpus Christi and worked as an LVN until her retirement. She met Albert (Fred) Breithaupt and was married on August 3, 1950 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. They have resided in West Texas since 1973. Together they were blessed with 9 children, 14 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. After 68 beautiful years of marriage, Ruby lost the love of her life on March 7, 2019. Albert, 90 was born on December 9, 1928 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. He was a Veteran of the Navy and a retiree from the Oil and Gas industry. He was active in the Knights of Columbus. Fred and Ruby were members of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Both Ruby and Fred were devoted parents, grandparents, and great grandparents. As our hearts are filled with sadness with the loss of these two beautiful souls, we find peace in knowing they are rejoined and are now together in the Kingdom of Heaven. Pallbearers will be Fritz Breithaupt, Michael Breithaupt, Paul Breithaupt, Joel Breithaupt, Bill Breithaupt, and Robert Buck. Memorials may be given to the . The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who have shown such love, care and compassion for both Fred and Ruby. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.