Ruby Pauline Shelton of Midland, passed away March 6, 2019. A wake service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral services will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Survivors include her daughter, Paula Jones; two sisters and two brothers.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019