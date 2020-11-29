1/
Rudolpho "Rudy" Lopez, 61, of Midland, TX, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Rudy's Sports Bar & Grill, 409 E. Scharbauer Dr. A funeral mass is set for Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Lopez; three sons, Jonathan Omar Lopez, Rudolpho Lopez Jr., and Nathan Lopez; one daughter, Jessica Marie Sanchez; his mother, Dora Toscano; eight grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Viewing
10:00 - 09:00 PM
Rudy’s Sports Bar and Grill
DEC
1
Rosary
07:00 PM
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine
