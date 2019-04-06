Rufina (China) N. Sanchez, 74 of Midland, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Viewing will be Saturday, April 6th from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 7th from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel; 405 N. Terrell ST. Funeral mass is set for Monday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Pablo B. Sanchez; daughter, Cecilia (Chila) Cadena and a son, Juan Jose Nevares; one sister, one brother, 4 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 6, 2019